Optimism For A South Dakota Little League Season Despite Cancellation Of World Series

Three years ago Travis Eastman saw everything that makes the Little League World Series special as he coached Sioux Falls in it's first appearance.

It also had him bracing for what felt inevitable this year, the cancellation of the World Series in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just being a realist, knowing that they're not going to probably be bringing in kids, families and fans from all over the world into Williamsport, Pennyslvania this year. You know it's still kind of takes your breath away when the news comes to fruition." Eastman says.

Though the World Series and Regional Tournaments are off, Eastman and other coaches believe a season in South Dakota will happen.

"I do. I think if trends continue to move in the direction that they're moving and we continue to follow CDC guidelines (we will have a season)." Eastman says.

Little League International has suspended all activities through May 11th and is leaving the decision on when, or whether to play, up to individual districts throughout the country in step with state and local government and health officials guidance.

"Once we get the green light we're going to play as many games as we possibly can in a condensed season. Realistically it's probably going to be June 1st at the earliest. It could be later than that." Eastman says.

With an eye toward increased sanitation and safety measures, the season would eventually conclude with the state tournament which is scheduled to be in Rapid City.

"Sure, it's disappointing that there is no Little League World Series. But I think they (kids) probably have a pretty short memory, if you will, and once the ball starts getting hit around the baseball diamond, I think they're just going to gravitate towards playing baseball and having fun and being kids." Eastman says.

Until then, like all youth sports across the South Dakota, now is a time to be patient and prepared.

"Probably the biggest thing is we just ask everyone to be flexible. We are all in this together. But at the same time try to be as active as you can. If you can go out to your garage and hit some balls into the net or go into your backyard and play catch." Eastman says.