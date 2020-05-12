Osmundson, 5 others are Spirit of Su winners

The “Visions of SuAnne” Foundation, in coordination with the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches’ Association (SDHSCA) and South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), are pleased to announce the selections of the 2020 recipients of the award that has come to be known as the “Spirit of Su.”

This year’s honorees include:

AA Boys – Cooper Cornemann, Yankton High School.

Cornemann, who is set to play basketball next year for South Dakota State, earned First-Team All-ESD and All-State honors this year as a captain point guard for the Bucks, who were the top seed headed into this year’s championships. Cornemann has been active in activities in his church and community, and becomes the second “Spirit of Su” winner in his family, following his sister Ketty who won the award in 2006.

AA Girls – Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.

Osmundson, who will attend South Dakota State next year as part of the Jackrabbit softball program, volunteers at several efforts in the

Sioux Falls community, including coaching youth sports and assisting with Meals on Wheels among other programs. Osmundson, who was also selected as an All-Conference and All-State First Teamer, sports a 4.27 GPA and ranks in the top ten of her graduating class at Lincoln.

A Boys – Maxwell Nielson, Sioux Valley High School.

Nielson, who is headed to Northern State to continue his academic and basketball career, has been a five-year starter and All-Conference selection for the Cossacks. Nielson, who was named to the All-State First Team and a finalist for Mister Basketball in South Dakota, has been a part of the Sioux Valley High School National Honor Society and

Student Council, as well as an active leader in youth ministry at his local church.

A Girls – Morgan Hammerbeck, Winner High School.

Hammerbeck, who has lettered 13 times for the Warriors and was selected to multiple All-State First Teams in Volleyball and Basketball, is set to attend Black Hills State next year, playing basketball for the YellowJackets. Hammerbeck has been a phenomenal leader in her community and school, serving as Student Council President & Vice

President in addition to working on behalf of St. Jude’s, the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

B Boys – Nicholas Sayler, White River High School.

Sayler, a three-year captain of the Tiger team that captured consecutive Lakota Nation Invitational Titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has been a multi-sport standout in White River. In addition to his accomplishments in basketball, Sayler was recognized with All-State honors in football and was the 100M Dash State Champion in 2019. In the community and

school, Sayler was an active member of Teens Against Tobacco Use, or TATU, helping steer students in elementary and middle schools in the area away from tobacco and drug use. Sayler is planning on

attending South Dakota State this fall.

B Girls – Sydnie Schauer, Faith High School.

Schauer, a three-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer for the Longhorns, holds school records in multiple sports for Faith (single-season three point shooting & volleyball career assists). Schauer is also active in leadership roles in her Student Council, National Honor Society, and teaches Sunday School and Vacation Bible Study at her local church. Schauer will attend Dickinson (N.D.) State University this fall, majoring in Special Education and Elementary Education.

The “Spirit of Su” award has been bestowed on deserving athletes each year at the State Basketball Championships since 1994, following SuAnne’s death in an automobile accident on her way to attend the Miss Basketball Banquet following her senior year. The “Spirit of Su” award recognizes excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and community service among seniors playing at each of the state basketball tournaments. Quilts awarded to each honoree include colors and symbolism of all races of people, living together in beautiful harmony, as was SuAnne’s dream. The honorary quilts and awards were presented in Tuesday to each of the six recipients on behalf of the Visions of SuAnne Foundation.

Story courtesy SDHSAA