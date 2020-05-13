Osmundson grateful despite some disappointments in senior season

The Lincoln Patriots took a 16-5 record into the State "AA" basketball tournament with 9 seniors on the roster led by USD-bound Morgan Hansen and Emma Osmundson who was a Spirit of Su recipient Tuesday.

Despite some of the disappointments from the Corona Virus Pandemic, the talented senior still had plenty to be grateful for.

"I mean definitely it was a bummer because we had state basketball canceled and the remainder of the school year and prom and we're still unsure about graduation. So it was definitely sad at first, but I've kind of learned to make the most of every opportunity and to be grateful for what I have and going forward I'll definitely be more appreciative of what I have..." says Osmundson.

She will be playing college softball at SDSU after leading the Pats to a State title in the fall and her Steel team to dominance in the summer.