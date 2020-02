With the South Dakota prep basketball season winding down the state was treated to a unique and intriguing matchup in Rapid City where the second-ranked team in AA, the Yankton Bucks, faced off against the top-ranked team in A, St. Thomas More. In a thriller the Bucks handed the Cavaliers their first loss 46-42.

Elsewhere the Lincoln Patriots won a tight affair at Harrisburg 62-60. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both!