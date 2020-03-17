Phillips loves his job and where he's at in Aberdeen

Saul Phillips, Northern NBB Coach says: "I'm always a happy guy. I love what I do and even when it's hard I love what I do. But winning makes the summer feel a little bit better I can promise you that..."

Cole Dahl, NSU Senior says: "Everything happens for a reason and he came in at the right time. It made the transition pretty easy for our guys..."

Saul says: "I took over for Tim Miles at NDSU when he got the job at Colorado State. In 7 years as a head coach there we made the NCAA tournament 2 times. Got the job at Ohio University. 5 years there and I was not retained or fired, however you want to say it. I was looking around for a job and Northern popped open when Paul Sather took the job at North Dakota..."

Cole says: "The main thing he instills in us is take a breath, step back and cool down and just put a smile on your face basically. Everything's going to be okay. He's a player's coach, a very personal guy..."

Saul says: "I immediately knew that was the kind of fit that I wanted. I watched some tape on the guys they had returning and thought we could have some success early. I reached out to the Athletic Director and everybody I know that has Northern ties and let everybody know I was interested. And fortunately they were interested in me and here we are..."

Andrew Kallman, NSU Junior says: "He's really fun. He enjoys his job and what he's doing. He comes in every day ready to go, ready to get after our guys and we have a lot of fun with our team..."

Saul says: "I don't sit during games because during my playing career I never got off the bench so I'm trying to stay off there. I put on about 6-7,000 steps a game. I do have a fit bit that I wear but I forgot to charge it for this one. To watch these guys be able to enjoy their own success. To watch them grow by leaps and bounds both on and off the floor. To see the relief on my wife's face and my children's faces knowing we get to stick around for a while. To be in this locker room with this group of guys is the best medicine. It makes quality of life just go through the roof. The quality of life right now is as high as it's ever been..."