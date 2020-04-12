Playing As Mike Daum's Successor Never Phased Douglas Wilson

Though an injury cut short Douglas Wilson's first season with South Dakota State, the junior still had a stellar year which we'll recognize tomorrow in our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week segment.

After averaging nearly 19 points and six rebounds per game, the junior college transfer became the fourth straight Jackrabbit to win Summit Player of the Year honors.

The guy who had won the previous three, Mike Daum, cast a pretty big shadow, but it was one Wilson didn't shy away from or feel pressure to live up to.