Plitzuweit talks about Duffy's Mid Major award

Ciara Duffy of USD was recently named the Mid Major Player of the Year which is an amazing accomplishment for the senior who led her team to a 30-2 record, the Summit League title and a spot in the NCAA tournament for the 2nd straight year,

Needless to say her head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is quite proud of her player and the award. " Oh it's unbelievable. Okay, player of the year, that is what I texted to her and her parents is that we're not talking about the best player in the conference which is a big deal! To be the best player of the year in the Summit League is a big deal. This isn't like the best player in the region at the mid major level. This is the whole country. This is unbelievable stuff!!!..."