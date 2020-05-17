Professional Bull Riders To Hold Ticketed Championship Event At Premier Center

On March 10th the Denny Sanford Premier Center capped off the Summit League Basketball Tournament with championships, including nearly 8,000 attending the women's game in which South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 63-58.

Exactly four months to the date of it's last event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the Premier Center will host a sporting event again, and with fans.

The Professional Bull Riders announced today that they will be holding a new 40-hour televised competition that will concluded with a ticketed championship weekend at the Premier Center July 10th through the 12th.

The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge will start with 48 of the world's top professional riders split into 12 teams and two divisions competing for a championship. The first four weekends will be in Las Vegas and closed to the public June 5th through the 28th before coming to Sioux Falls in early July.

According to the PBR press release, new safety protocols at the Premier Center will include:

-To increase physical distancing, tickets available to the public for only approximately 35% of the capacity for PBR events at the arena.

-POD seating that separates fans with a minimum four- to six-foot buffer between ticketed seats and minimizes the potential for crossover for fans entering and exiting their seats.

-Complimentary facial coverings for fans entering the venue.

More efficient “top to bottom” exit following the event to reduce aisle, hallway and exit congregation.

-Mobile ticketing to replace traditional printed tickets.

Increased reliance on cashless, contactless concessions with prepackaged food available for sale.

-Social distancing guidelines and monitoring at restroom and concession areas.

-Limiting the number of fans who may enter and occupy restrooms at any time.

Regular medical testing/screening for all staff as they enter the venue.

“South Dakota is working to get back to normal, and that includes the return of sports at the proper time,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakotans have been smart and innovative in responding to this crisis, and the plan for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center shows that we can reopen arenas in safe and innovative ways. We commend ASM Global and PBR for their careful planning and will continue to work with them to ensure the safety of their fans.”

“After successfully holding closed events in Oklahoma that utilized a comprehensive wellness and safety plan now being reviewed by other leagues, we have added protocols to provide fans a secure place to enjoy a new exciting team format,” said PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason. “We want to thank our fans for their patience and cooperation, as well as our venue, city and state partners, including Governor Kristi Noem, for collaborating on these measures for bringing this new team tournament in front of fans in an environment they’ll be comfortable in.”

“We are proud to partner with PBR and excited about the addition of a team-based format to the world’s best bull riding circuit. This new competition series will provide a platform for established and upcoming talent to shine in the spotlight, and we look forward to a successful PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge,” said Mitch Covington, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy.

It will be televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

