Quarterback Questions Abound After Lost Spring For USD, SDSU & USF Football

Yesterday we heard from area college football coaches that are confident there will be a season in 2020.

What they might not be as confident about are there situations at quarterback.

For the South Dakota Coyotes, Austin Simmons passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, and his backups threw a combined eight passes all season.

Similar story for the Division Two Sioux Falls Cougars. They got nearly 2500 yards and 25 touchdowns from Caden Walters, with a combined 11 passes from his backups

And it doesn't help that spring practice getting cancelled also curtailed the competition at both schools.

South Dakota State meanwhile will have a pretty spirited competition between returning sophomores.

J'Bore Gibbs started the season and looked strong in his first six games, throwing for 1,058 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, when Gibbs suffered a season ending injury, then true freshman Keaton Heide stepped in and threw for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games.

Though it'll make for a tough decision in the fall, coach John Stiegelmeier has the luxury of having two options with game experience, giving them both a better handle on the team despite the lack of spring practice.