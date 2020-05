Racers were starting their engines again at I-90 speedway in Hartford tonight as racing made it's debut for the 2020 season.

Temperature checks for drivers and fans, along with an increase in lawn chair seating to keep at a distance, were among the new safety measures as the speedway became the latest South Dakota race track to return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feature events still underway and we'll have some highlights on Dakota News Now tomorrow.