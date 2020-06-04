Reactions to Senior Showcase thanks to SDPB

Joey Liesinger, Madison Golf Coach says, "This is the best thing ever and I can't explain exactly how the SDGA came up with this idea, but it was just an amazing thing that they did for us and everybody loves it and the parents love it because they finally got to come out and see their child one last time in their senior year and it just meant so much to them."

High school golf seniors in South Dakota, despite having their spring season canceled were given an opportunity to play one final round of golf in an event called the Senior Showcase.

Tom Jansa , SDGA Executive Director says, "This event was for the 3 girls classes that play in the spring and the one boys "B" class who missed their tournament. We had about 15 boys and 30 girls play amongst all the classes. If we had gotten it going a little earlier we might have had a few more, but we were really pleased with the numbers and it wasn't really about trying to get to a huge number, it was about just trying to make something available for the kids that really wanted to play and who were able to play."

While many teams and players had aspirations of winning a state title this year, the pandemic didn't make that a possibility. Regardless, the kids who participated in the Senior Showcase enjoyed their experience.

Josie Rush, Philip says, "Last year at state I had a bad ending on the last hole and I was hoping this year I'd be able to redeem myself and not do what I did last time. But I'm glad we got to end it out this way...It wasn't how I expected my season to go but I'm glad we had a good way to end up the year...It was a beautiful day to play golf, it was so much fun."

Austin Boomsma, James Valley Christian says, "Oh I was really excited. It made my whole year really. To find out to play one more time. You know I'm kind of sad because we didn't get to have a season really, but I'm so happy that SDGA gave us a chance to play. And I'm happy so, what can you do about it."

Story courtesy SDPB

Lauren Tims, SF Christian says, "I mean I think all of the golfers loved a little bit of closure. Just one last time to come out and I think in this way golf can be a socially distant sport so I think it was good to have a little bit of closure for our sport."