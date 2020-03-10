Recap of SODAK 16 night for Boys "A" and "B" in South Dakota

16 teams advanced to state boys basketball tournaments Tuesday night. It was SODAK 16 night around the state.

In Class "B" Canistota won a 59-58 thriller over Arlington at the Roosevelt gym and 3rd-ranked Viborg-Hurley withstood an amazing start from Elkton/Lake Benton to win 63-40. The Elks took a 15-6 lead thanks to red-hot 3-point shooting. But the Cougars dominated the rest of the way. Others in Class "B" to make the Barnett Center in Aberdeen were #1 Aberdeen Christian, #2 DeSmet, #4 White River, Platte-Geddes,. Sully Buttes and Faith.

In Class "A" the Dell Rapids Quarriers edged Vermillion at the Sanford Pentagon as Carson Rentz led the way in a 52-45 win. In Madison, #3 SF Christian broke open a 26-all tie at half to beat Milbank 70-54. And in a high scoring affair, #2 Sioux Valley out-scored Parker 72-59 as Max Nielson poured in 38 points for the Cossacks. Also making reservations for Rapid City and the Class "A" state tourney were #1 St. Thomas More, #5 Crow Creek, Dakota Valley, Tiospa Zina and Madison.