Reese Jansa wins SDGA Sanford Series event in Sioux Falls

Harrisburg Tigers sophomore Reese Jansa took on some talented competition at the SDGA Sanford Series event in Sioux Falls Monday and Tuesday and she won the 36-hole event that wrapped up at Willow Run by 1 shot over Shannon McCormick, the former O'Gorman standout who shot back-to-back 80's. Jansa fired a 78 Monday at the CC of SF and then an 81 Tuesday at Willow Run. Lauryn Driscoll of Hartford was another shot back after a 79 Tuesday and tied for 3rd.

In the boys competition Robbie Herzig of New York won by 5 shots after a brilliant 69 Tuesday, good for a 144 total. Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls shot 71 Tuesday to finish in 2nd place at 149. Jacob Stewart (71) and Karsten Kern tied for 3rd at 150.

Next week the tour goes to Aberdeen and Moccasin Creek. It eventually concludes at The Prairie Club.