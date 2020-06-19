Renovations to Bob Shelden Field & COVID-19 Pandemic Keep Brookings On The Road In 2020

<"I loved the ivy and the old school feel (of Bob Shelden Field). It definitely brings you back to the roots of old time baseball." Brookings' OF/P Rhett Zelinsky says.

Built in 1968, Bob Shelden Field has been home to thousands of games and players during more than a half century. Yet age had begun to catch up to it.

"The lights desperately needed to be re-done. The grandstand was a little outdated too so those were kind of the main things. And then the drainage and we were fortunate enough to come up with the money for turf on the infield which will help our usage a lot early in the spring and then, obviously, just being able to use it a lot more in the summer." Brookings' Head Coach Rob Hirrschoff says.

The Brookings Bandits knew that the $2.5 million dollar renovation project would begin this year and keep them from playing on their home field, and they thought they had a backup option in SDSU's Erv Huether Field.

"We were already going to play about two-thirds of our games on the road before all this COVID stuff hit. But then with the campus being shut down until August 15th we lost the access to Erv Huether." Hirrschoff says.

As a result the only "home games" the Bandits will play is a doubleheader tomorrow eight miles away in Aurora. The rest of their 2020 season will be played entirely on the road.

"It does take a toll when you're traveling three, four or five times a week. But there's nothing we can do about it. We just have to embrace the "road warriors" thing. Being the underdogs and the away team every game." Zelinsky says.

And it's an easy mentality to have knowing just how close they came to not having a season at all.

"It's a lot easier to kind of minimize the amount of time you spend complaining when you weight it against not being able to play at all. I think the good teams even embrace it a little bit and play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. You know kind of the proverbial us against the world mentality." Hirrschoff says.

Though players in their final year like Zelinsky won't get to enjoy the new amenities or one last curtain call at "The Bob".....

"Getting to play the last game on the original Bob is something to be proud of. But having some pride in having one of the best looking fields in the state is something I'm fine with even if I'm not the one playing on it." Zelinsky says.

....they'll always have a home to come back to!