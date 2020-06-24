Rich Greeno leaves legacy of kindness

Wednesday was a special for for friends and family of the late Rich Greeno who passed away in 2017 at the age of 88.

Hundreds were on hand at Pasley Park in Sioux Falls for the Dedication and unveiling of the sculpture of "Coach".

Greeno is in the National High School Sports Hall of Fame after a legendary career as track and cross country coach at Lincoln. During the 70's his Patriots won almost every state title during the decade in both sports. He won 19 state titles overall.

But he did it with a very encouraging and supportive approach. He was a kind and caring man and it showed in how he treated his athletes. That was the legacy he left behind.

"It costs nothing to be nice, that was coach. And you never know the impact you're going to have on people. I don't think he knew the impact he was having on people, it was incredible. And it's something you can't even measure, it's phenomenal," says former Lincoln athlete Ali Langseth.

"He just cared so much about track and field that when somebody cares that much and puts that much passion into what they're doing and shares that with young adults, it doesn't surprise me one bit that he's just been such a good leader. A good mentor and a good example and those are things that, qualities that I was very lucky to be a part of also," says Mark Greeno, Rich's son and former Lincoln Head Coach.

Rich was also very humble. He never would have allowed for this to happen while he was alive. But his friends made sure it did Wednesday and what better place for his statue than on the bike trail where his teams always used to run in practice.