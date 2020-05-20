Riggs says virtual combine can give players more exposure

The Sanford POWER/Riggs Football combine has a different feel this year with very few people allowed into the Sanford Fieldhouse.

90 high school athletes starting Tuesday and running through Saturday will run through a variety of tests for college coaches to watch virtually. Two players told us last night that it was weird not having other athletes and coaches in the building. And Kurtiss Riggs agrees that it took away the atmosphere. But he also knows that this year could also provide more opportunities for these athletes.

"It's farther reaching than we've ever had. We have coaches and Montana and western Nebraska at Chadron State reach out and ask if they could have a link to watch some of the kids. So it may provide more opportunity, but I think they would still prefer to have the coaches here watching and all the other athletes too..." says Riggs.

And they could eventually have coaches from even further away asking to watch these high school football players. There were only 10 players being tested when we shot this story and that was the largest group all week.