Riggs talks Storm football

The Sioux Falls Storm will find out Wednesday when a league meeting is held about the fate of the I-F-L that has been on hold for 3 weeks because of COVID 19.

Head coach and General Manager Kurtiss Riggs knows it would be a big disappointment for some of his players if the season were to be canceled. "If the season were to be canceled it would be. I mean you always have some guys who are at that point where it's their last season and the end of their career. They felt good about it (missing games because of the corona virus). The owners, we still have to house them and feed them and pay them and figure out what we're going to do and they know they're in good hands..."

The players were paid until the season was suspended. 12 of them chose to stay in Sioux Falls with their housing paid for. Riggs was excited about the talent he had assembled for the 20th anniversary season and rejuvenated under the team's new ownership.