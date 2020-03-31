Riggs talks about his Storm team and owners

The Storm will find out more about their I-F-L season when league owners meet on Wednesday.

Head Coach and GM Kurtiss Riggs certainly hopes they can find a way to still eventually play because he really likes the talent that they have assembled and he's rejuvenated under the new owners.

"They've been great to work with. It has rejuvenated the players and coaching staff and I think the community will sense that too. So that's been really important for me. And I still love to coach. It's my outlet to be able to step on the field. We've got an awesome group. I really hope we're able to assemble things and put together the product for our fans and let this season happen because I think everyone would be very impressed..."