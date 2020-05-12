Ronsiek named Miss Basketball

The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are usually handed out at a banquet. But this year it's been different thanks top the COVID 19 pandemic. And the winner of the Miss Basketball award is O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek who led the Knights to a 21-0 record before the season was canceled prior top the state tournaments. Ryder Kirsch of St. Thomas More became the 4th Cavalier to win the award as Mr. Basketball.

Miss South Dakota Basketball Finalists

Hilary Albrecht

Howard High School

Coach: Wade Erickson

Height: 5’9″

Key Stats:18 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 spg – Senior Year

Team Record: 20-4

Parents: Jon and Rhona Albrecht

Hilary Albrecht rewrote the Howard High School record book! She is the Tigers’ scoring leader with 1,723 career points and the all-time steals leader with 332. With 254 dishes, she just missed the assist record finishing second and was third all-time with 761 rebounds. During her senior season, she averaged 18 ppg, 11 rpg and 3 spg. Hilary was named First Team All-State and Conference MVP as a senior after earning First Team All-Conference for three straight seasons. An Academic All-State with a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, Hilary, though undecided on a major, will continue her basketball career at Dordt University.

Ady Dwight

Langford Area High School

Coach: Michael Alberts

Height: 6’0”

Team Record: 19-4

Parents: Jason and Tara Dwight

Ady Dwight led her Langford Area team to a 19-4 record this past season, averaging 23.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.1 bpg. “Teams really had to focus on Ady offensively, but she was still able to get to the rim or get to the free-throw line,” noted her coach, Michael Alberts. Ady earned First-Team All-State honors and was a Lake Region All-Conference First Team three times and Conference Co-MVP. An all-around athlete, Ady earned multiple honors on the volleyball court and was named Academic All-State in both volleyball and basketball. She will continue her volleyball career at Dakota Wesleyan University.

Rianna Fillipi

Lennox High School

Coach: Adam Quail

Height: 5’7”

Team Record: 21-1

Parents: Mike and Lori Fillipi

Rianna Fillipi posted her name prominently in the Lennox career record book. She is the all-time assist leader with 438 and her 308 steals and 64.1% fg shooting both rank second all time. She ranks third in Oriole history in assists in a season with 138, career scoring 1,174 points, steals in a season 96 and career FG% 52.85%. Her 550 career rebounds rank fifth. “Ria’s selflessness, vision and skilled ball-handling has served her well the past four years in her role as the floor leader for Lennox girls’ basketball and the top point guard in the state,” noted coach Adam Quail. An Academic All-State in volleyball and basketball and National Honor Society member, Rianna will continue her education and play basketball at Northern State University.

Morgan Hansen

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School

Coach: Matt Daly

Height: 6’1”

Team Record: 15-6

Parents: Steve Hansen and Kris Pearson

Morgan Hansen finished her SF Lincoln career as the school leader in rebounding with 554 boards and was the fourth Patriot to join the 1,000-point club with 1,117 career points. She posted an average 7.5 rpg, 17.ppg and 2.7 apg during her senior season. Morgan was a 2019-2020 SD Coaches Association First-Five Selection and earned South Dakota All-State First-Team honors. Named 2019-2020 Academic All-State and a Scholar Athlete (3.5 GPA or higher), Morgan has accepted a full ride to play basketball at the University of South Dakota, majoring in education.

Havyn Heinz

Huron High School

Coach: Tim Buddenhagen

Height: 5’3″

Team Record: 10-11

Parents: Dennis and Peggy Heinz

Havyn Heinz, “At 5’3” she was the player opponents needed to stop on our team and still managed 18 points game,” said Huron Coach Tim Buddenhagen. An All-State team member her junior and senior seasons, she averaged 18.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 spg and 2.2 apg. Havyn was named Miss Volleyball and holds career, season and single-match dig records at Huron High School. Academic All-State, 4.0 GPA and National Honor Society member, Hayvn plans to attend Northern State University majoring in elementary education, minoring in coaching and continuing her VB career with the Wolves.

Kelsie Herman

Todd County High School

Coach: Bob Boyd Jr.

Height: 5’6”

Team Record: 11-11

Parents: Monique Wilson and Scott Herman

Kelsie Herman capped her Todd County High School career as the school’s scoring leader with 1,611 points and a 16.3 career scoring average. Her senior season saw her post 26.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 3.1 spg averages. Kelsie was named to the 2020 First-Team Class A All-State team, the 2019 Class A State All-Tournament Team and was the 2019/20 Sacred Hoops Character Award winner. A National Honor Society member, Kelsie will continue her education at Dakota State University

Hannah Parsley

Flandreau High School

Coach: Megan Severtson

Height: 5’9”

Team Record: 21-2

Parents: Marty and Rita Parsley

Hannah Parsley not only led Flandreau in every statistical category her senior season — 18.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 5 spg, 79% ft, 57% fg and 46% 3-pt shooting — she rewrote much of the Fliers’ record book — most points in a game (32), most points in a season (415), all-time leading scorer (1,547), career assists (332), season assists (107), field goal percentage in a season (57%). “Hannah is the complete package. She does it all on the court and, throughout her senior season, she possessed the calm, confident attitude that led us to our first state tournament berth in 23 years,” noted Coach Megan Severtson. Hannah plans to attend Southwest Minnesota State University and play basketball for the Mustangs.

Madysen Vlastuin

Lennox High School

Coach: Adam Quail

Height: 6’1”

Team Record: 21-1

Parents: Leland and Lynette Vlastuin

Madysen Vlastuin collected virtually every honor awarded a SD basketball player — three-time First Team All-State, four-time Dak XII Conference First Team, four-time Dak XII Conference POTY, two-time Argus Leader First Five and 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. Her senor numbers — 20 ppg, 5.8reb, 2.0 apg and 1.1 spg — wrapped up a career that would find her first all-time in Oriole scoring with 1,914 pts., rebounds 873, 3 pfgm 170, ft% 81.9%, second in season FT% 87.7%, third in points in a season 440, and fourth in career assists 261. A National Honor Society member, Madysen will continue her education and basketball career at South Dakota State University.

Kyah Watson

Rapid City Stevens High School

Coach: Travis Swartz

Height: 5’11”

Team Record: 20-1

Parents: Kevin and the late Carla Allard-Watson

Kyah Watson, a four-year starter at Rapid City Stevens, was a key factor for the Raiders as they went 73-20 during that span including a 20-1 this past season. “Kyah, can play all five positions on the floor and is an elite defender,” observed Coach Travis Swartz. She averaged 14ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg and 3 spg her senior season, finishing as the school’s career assist leader. A two-time Class AA All-State Selection, two-time AA All-Tournament pick and three-time team MVP, Kyah will continue her basketball career as the University of South Dakota.

MISS BASKETBALL

Emma Ronsiek

Bishop O’Gorman High School

Coach:Kent Kolsrud

Height: 6’1”

Team Record: 21-0

Parents: Mary Beth and Randy Ronsiek

Emma Ronsiek completed her Bishop O’Gorman basketball career with a flourish as South Dakota’s Miss Basketball. On the way, she became the Lady Knights’ career scoring leader with 1,390 points, led her team to a 21-0 undefeated season and a fourth-consecutive State Tournament appearance including a state championship as a freshman.

“Emma can score in so many ways — shoot the perimeter jumper, dribble penetrate and play with her back to the basket. She is an excellent rebounder on both ends, good in transition, solid defender and has excellent basketball savvy and IQ, “said Coach Kent Kolsrud. During her senior season, the versatile 6’1 Ronsiek averaged 16.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.3 apg and dominated inside with 48 blocked shots. “Emma plays very unselfishly, elevates the play of her teammates and has a very competitive drive to be successful,” Kolsrud added.

The daughter of Mary Beth and Randy Ronsiek, Emma collected nearly every basketball honor available following the 2019-20 season. The 2020 Miss Basketball was also named Gatorade Player of the Year, Argus Leader Player of the Year, Midco Class AA Player of the Year, Pentagon/KELO Player of the Year, Junior All-Star Player of the Year and Class AA All-State Player of the Year.

She will continue her basketball career as a Creighton Blue Jay.

Finalists

Akoi Akoi

Bishop O’Gorman High School

Coach: Derek Robey

Height: 6’6

Team Record: 14-7

Akoi Akoi is a four-year member of our varsity program. As a freshman, Akoi was very instrumental in helping the Knights win the State AA Title. Last year as a junior starter, Akoi was an All-Tournament player that helped the Knights get to the Championship game,

said O’Gorman coach Derek Robey. A versatle 6’6”, Akoi posted 14 ppg, 7rpg, handed out 57 assists and grabbed 20 steals. An Augustana commit, Akoi earned All-State and All-Conference honors.

Andrew Rohrbach

Aberdeen Christian High School

Coach David Rohrbach

Height: 6’0

Team Record: 21-2

Parents: John and Vickie Rohrbach

Andrew Rohrbach finished his career as Aberdeen Christian’s all-time assist leader with 485. The 6-foot point guard averaged18.8 ppg, 8 rpg, 7.1 apg and 2.9 spg during his senior season and led Coach David Rohrbach’s Knights to their first-ever state tournament appearance. He is the all-time school assist leader with 485, ranks second in Knight history with 557 career rebounds and grabbed 231 career steals. Andrew was named All-State as a junior, was a 3-time First-Team All-Conference team member and was Lake Region Conference MVP as a senior. An Academic All-State student, Andrew will continue his basketball career at Northern State University.

Josh Arlt

Lennox High School

Coach Paul McVey

Height: 6’1

Team Record: 17-4

Parents: Ryan and Angela Arlt

Josh Arlt led the Orioles to over 50 wins in his basketball career, and the standard of excellence he has set will lead to many more wins for himself and his teammates on and off the court in the future, according to Lennox Coach Paul McVey. As a senior, Josh averaged 20.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, and 1.2 spg. He shot 47% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc and 78% at the line. He finished with 1,296 Career Points. As a senior, he earned Class A First-Team All-State and Dakota XII First-Team All-Conference recognition. An honor student with a 3.528 GPA, Josh will attend Mount Marty College on Academic and Basketball Scholarships.

Kobe Busch

Huron High School

Coach Jon Schouten

Height: 6’4”

Team Record: 17-4

Parents: Kenny Busch and Kari Carstens

Kobe Busch has a very high basketball IQ which allows him to think a play or two ahead. “Kobe is a ‘team-first’ guy who loves creating opportunities for others and celebrates his teammates’ successes,” said Huron coach Jon Schouten. With the exception of a game or two missed due to injury, Kobe started every game since his freshman season. At 6’4” he has, at some point, played every position for the Tigers. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 15.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.8 spg and joined the 1,000-point club with 1,210 points. A 3-time All-State selection and All-ESD pick, he led the 2019-20 Tigers to a 17-4 season, is No. 2 in power points and No. 1 in the final polls. Kobe will attend Northern State and play basketball for the Wolves.

Teegan Evers

Huron High School

Coach Jon Schouten

Height: 6’5”

Team Record: 17-4

Parents: Kari (mom) and Dave (stepdad) Hinker and Cully Evers (dad)

Teegan Evers had a great senior season. He was able to put up very good numbers night in and night out while being one of the focal points of opposing defenses, accoding to Coach Jon Schouten. At 6’5” he can score in a variety of ways, whether it’s a 3-point shot or driving to the basket using his athleticism to finish over defenders with a thunderous dunk, added the Huron coach. Teegan averaged 16.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.4 spg per game during his senior season. He was an All-State First-Team selection and ESD All-Conference as a senior. A 2020 Academic All-State selection, Teegan will continue his education and play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University.

Maxwell Nielson

Sioux Valley High School

Coach: Bill Vincent

5’11”

Team Record: 21-1

Parents: Peter and Amy Nielson

Max was a two-year Class A All-State honoree who led his Sioux Valley team to a 21-1 record as a senior. “Max’s ability to pass, shoot and dribble is as good as anyone, magical at times” said his coach Bill Vincent. Those skills earned him five-time All-Conference

honors for both the Big East Conference and Lake Central Conference. A three-year National Honor Society member, Max plans to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen to study business and play basketball.

Nick Wittler

Sully Buttes High School

Coach: Brian White

Height: 6’1

Team Record: 20-2

Parents: Jesse and Cheri Wittler

Nick Wittler was a leader of one of the greatest athletic classes to come though Sully Buttes High School, noted Coach Brian White. Nick helped lead the Chargers to four-straight state tournaments, winning the 2017-18 State Championship. A four-year starter on four State Tournament teams, Nick’s career record was a remarkable 86-14. As a senior, he averaged 23.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.6 apg and 3.6 spg. A two-time First-Team All-State honoree and Academic All-State student, Nick will continue his basketball career at DWU.

Reggie Slaba

Hanson High School

Coach Josh Oltmanns

Height: 6’0

Team Record: 18-4

Parents: Ray and Brandi Slaba

Reggie Slaba has been a part of the Hanson boys’ program since second grade, first as manager and statistician and for the past four years as a player. The 6’ Slaba’s 45 points against MVP set a Hanson single-game scoring record. He averaged 21.5 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 spg, 3 apg for Coach Josh Oltmanns’ 18-4 Beavers. An Academic All-State in football, basketball and track, Slaba will attend SDSU on a track and field scholarship majoring in business economics.

Zach Witte

Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

Coach Mike Schouten

Height: 6’7”

Team Record: 17-5

Parents: Brent and Dawn Witte

Zack Witte helped lead the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers to 17-5 record and a Class A state qualifier. The 6’7” Witte posted 18 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1 spg and blocked 23 shots. Witte was named first-team all-conference, first-team all-state, was named to the SDBBCA/Pentagon all-star team, named a finalist for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND media group player of the year award. An exceptional 3.83 cumulative GPA student, Witte was also on the honor roll every quarter of his high school career and earned basketball and football academic all-state. He will take his football skills to the University of South Dakota on a football scholarship.

Mr Basketball

Ryder Kirsch

St. Thomas More High School

Coach: Coach Dave Hollenbeck

Height: 6’6

Team Record: 19-2

Parents: Karl and Shannon Kirsch

Ryder Kirsch was a dominant 6’6” force at every position for St. Thomas More High School. Coach Dave Hollenbeck called South Dakota’s 2020 Mr. Basketball, “The most versatile player in St. Thomas More program history! Ryder has a very high basketball IQ. He can score and defend at all five positions on the floor. He had a really good year defensively and was solid on the boards.”

Ryder averaged 20.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 4.2 apg in leading the Cavaliers to a 19-2 season and led the No. 1 AP and top-seeded state tournament team in all statistics. “Ryder met every challenge this season! He held Wisconsin recruit Matt Mors to 5 points and led his team in beating O’Gorman, Sioux Valley and Sioux Falls Christian,” noted Hollenbeck.

Ryder also excelled academically, being named to the Highest Honor Roll, National Honor Society, was Senior Retreat Team Leader and earned Academic All-State honors in both basketball and football.

This year’s Mr. Basketball was also named to the Argus Leader First Five, was Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year, a Gatorade Player of the Year Nominee, First-Team All-State, Derek Paulson Award winner (voted by fellow AAU teammates as best teammate on and off the court), was Black Hills All-Conference and Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic Game MVP.

Ryder will attend Black Hills State University to play basketball while majoring in business administration.

Details courtesy:Jon Winkler, KCCR Radio, Pierre