Rozeboom, Vinatieri are possible draft picks

Brookings native Mikey Daniel isn't the only local college standout for the Jackrabbits with a shot at getting drafted this weekend.

Sioux Center IA's Christian Rozeboom was a 3-time All-American and became the schools all-time leading tackler. And Sioux Falls native Chase Vinatieri hopes to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Adam who was a place-kicker and punter at SDSU and is now the leading scorer in NFL history. And Chase if off to a good start as the Jackrabbits all-time leading scorer.