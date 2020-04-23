Rozeboom ready for NFL draft

Christian Rozeboom a 3-time All-American linebacker at South Dakota State... And from the time he set foot on campus in Brookings, the Sioux Center IA native made a huge impact...He leaves as the Jacks all-time leader in tackles... And many of those were hits that will be remembered by the ball carriers...

So what is he expecting the next couple of days with the draft?

"The draft is just so unpredictable, so whatever happens happens and it's for a reason and it's all in the plan and hopefully it's a good opportunity for me in the end and whatever that is a draft pick or free agent signing. Hopefully it's a good situation for me roster-wide and linebacker-wise and stuff like that so..."

Rozeboom's list of honors is almost endless... He was a Buck Buchanon Award Finalist as the top linebacker in the F-C-S and 1st team All-American on 4 different teams in 2019...

He led the team in tackles all 4 years and was selected to the Collegiate Bowl...