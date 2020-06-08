SDGA Sanford Series Junior Golf

Day one of the first stop on the SDGA Sanford Series golf tournaments was held Monday at the CC of Sioux Falls with players ranging in age from 15-19. There are 6 tournaments on the series which concludes at The Prairie Club.

After 18 the boys leader is Karsten Kern of Sioux Falls who's 73 was the best score of the day. He leads by 2. Emmet Hansen of Brandon is 4 back and Nash Stenberg and Liam Sarmiento of Sioux Falls both shot 78's.

Emily St. Aubin of Ashley, ND leads the girls with a 77. Former O'Gorman standouts Reese Jansa 78 and Shannon McCormick 80 on next on the leaderboard.

They finish the first event Tuesday at Willow Run.