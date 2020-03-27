SDHSAA Leaving Possibility Open For Spring Sports Season And State Basketball In June

Today's developments won't necessarily bring closure to prep athletes and coaches seeking to start or end seasons amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to predict what those guidelines are going to look like a month and a half from now and we don't really know that." SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos Says.

But it is a start.

"With the uncertainty of the virus still making it's way through the country I think, more than anything, I'm personally happy that the door isn't completely shut and we just have to, kind of, maintain a level of patience." Lincoln Girl's Basketball Coach Matt Daly says.

Should school resume on May 4th following Governor Kristi Noem's shutdown, and pending guidelines from health officials, a shortened spring season would take place with state track and golf tournaments going off as scheduled, though with potential crowd limits.

"It's not about athletics or fine arts anymore. It's about the opportunity, if it exists, to have some type of normalcy for the betterment of our students, schools, communities, society as a whole." SDHSAA Board Of Directors Chairperson Moe Ruesink says.

Following the conclusion of state golf on June 2nd, basketball teams would be allowed to start practicing, and state tournaments would resume between June 15-20.

"It is kind of nice to know that maybe we have that opportunity." Sioux Falls Christian Boy's Basketball Coach Mike Schouten says.

The SDHSAA says it has lined up sites to hold the tournaments and they could either all be held at one venue or multiple ones.

"We just want to determine a champion whether that's in an arena full of thousands of people or whether it's in a local gym with 15 people present. I think the level of closure we're looking for right now is just seeing who the champion is." Daly says.

Conflicts might also arise with summer sports as well as graduating seniors who would not be eligible to compete if they begin taking courses and aid, or start working out with their college teams.

"I'm hoping the seniors will, if they have the opportunity to play, hopefully will be all in and want to give it one more shot, but don't really know for sure. We'll have to talk to them about that and maybe cross that bridge when it comes." Schouten says.

"Some of them had expressed that they were starting to get over that sense of loss and they didn't want to re-open that wound." Daly says.

Either way, those we spoke to say they'll be happy to figure out these issues if the greatest issue we all face has turned a corner by May.

"The health of people far outweighs a basketball game. If we get the chance to play, great. If not I think we'll understand and know that there's a bigger picture." Schouten says.

Here's a look at the potential timeline bearing in mind, again, that if school is cancelled for the rest of the year, all these events will immediately be cancelled as well:

-There would likely be no "regular season" for any spring sports, with only regionals or other qualifier meets leading up to State.

-Boy's State Tennis in Rapid City would be either May 22-23 or, if weather forced a delay, June 5-7.

-There would be no change to the dates and locations of State Track (May 29-30) and Golf (June1-2).

-If school is still on track to resume on May 4th, later meetings will determine basketball venues and whether the tournament would be held in one location or several during the week of June 15-20.

-Prep baseball is not governed by the SDHSAA. The South Dakota High School Baseball Association will likely follow the same guidelines, though, when determining whether or not their season is played.

