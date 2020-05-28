SDHSAA approves summer contact proposal but votes down five-class football plan

The South Dakota High School Activity Association's board of directors approved summer contact recommendations allowing for athletes and coaches to begin activities.

Based on NFHS recommendations, a three phase plan would begin on June 1st with no more than 10 people indoors or outdoors during drills and practices. Moving into other phases and allowing more people would be based on whether flat or decreasing number of documented COVID-19 cases over 14-day periods.

Though schools are not required to, they are strongly encouraged to follow the guidelines, all of which you can find on our website after the show.

Also today the board of directors deadlocked and failed to pass a five class football proposal.

Instead they voted to form a new subcommittee which will be charged with developing a new five and six class proposal by November 1st.