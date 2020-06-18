SDSU football lands in-state duo of Bollweg & Burckhard

A couple seniors-to-be have firmed up their college plans after high school.

Aberdeen's Reece Burckhard and Pierre's Regan Bollweg each announced via Twitter that they've committed to play college football at South Dakota State.

Bollweg led Pierre's state championship team with 40 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns and also had a school record 13.5 sacks on defense.

Burckhard is a 6'8'' tight end for the Golden Eagles who also had a football and basketball offer to play at UND. His sister Paiton is a junior on the SDSU women's team.