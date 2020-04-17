SDSU Football Stays Connected Online

Beginning on Monday the NCAA is granting Division One sports more virtual connection with their teams.

Though all physical activities are still prohibited this does allow at least eight hours or more for team meetings, film sessions and other non-physical activities through May 31st.

Staying connected online has been critical for South Dakota State since they never had a chance to get any spring practice in before the pandemic struck.

With academic and strength plans already sent out, the extension will help John Stiegelmeier's team stay mentally sharp despite not having the chance to put on pads or workout together.

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 5th in Brookings against Butler.