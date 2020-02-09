SDSU Women Finding Balance

The Jackrabbit women, second place in the Summit League, kept pace behind USD with a 69-59 victory yesterday over Omaha. Four players were in double figures led by Tagyn Larson's 16.

The most encouraging thing for SDSU was getting production outside of the post. Though they're strong in the post with Larson, Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma, they've struggled more than normal on the perimeter, something that has to change if they're going to make a postseason run.

SDSU hosts Denver on Thursday at 7 PM.

