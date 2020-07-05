SDSU alum Mike Daum "Dauminates" at The Basketball Tournament on ESPN

For the first time since March, live basketball is on ESPN this weekend as players compete in "The Basketball Tournament", a million dollar winner-take-all event in Columbus.

And last night South Dakota State fans saw a familiar sight.

Mike Daum "Dauminating" on national television.

Playing for Illinois' alumni "House of 'Paign" team, Daum scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead them to a 76-53 win over War Tampa.

Though there were no fans in the stands, the all-time leading scorer in Jackrabbit history was thrilled to be playing again after his first professional season in Spain got cut short.

Daum's team advances to the round of 16 and will play the Tournament's defending champion, Carmen's Crew, Wednesday at 3 PM.