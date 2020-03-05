SDSU men focus on getting better

The SDSU men have had a great season when you consider that they lost most of their scoring with the graduation of Mike Daum and Skyler Flatten and the transfer of David Jenkins Jr.. Add to that Eric Henderson is a brand new head coach and their 13-3 conference record is impressive.

But the team has worried so much about their record as they have just getting better each day.

Noah Freidel, SDSU freshman from Tea says:"It's not about who we're playing or where we're playing, it's about us and if we can get better every game, improve on things. We've just got to go to each game looking at it like that and like I said, good things will happen..."

Eric Henderson, SDSU Head Coach says:"We focused on the things we can control and we put ourselves in a really good position and that is a a credit to our guys..."

The Jacks open the conference tournament Saturday night at 8:30 against Fort Wayne.