SDSU men's basketball overcomes 16 turnovers to beat IPFW

The South Dakota State Men's Basketball team overcame 16 turnovers to beat IPFW in Sunday afternoon's game at Frost Arena.

Jackrabbit sophomore Matt Dentlinger had a game high 18 points as Douglas Wilson of SDSU was a close second with 17 points.

Despite the turnovers, SDSU turned it around to win 75-64.

With this win, the Jackrabbits claim the top spot in the Summit League with a conference record of 11-2. North Dakota State sits in second with a record of 10-2.