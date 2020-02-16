SDSU men's basketball overcomes 16 turnovers to beat IPFW

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 8:12 PM, Feb 16, 2020

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Men's Basketball team overcame 16 turnovers to beat IPFW in Sunday afternoon's game at Frost Arena.

Jackrabbit sophomore Matt Dentlinger had a game high 18 points as Douglas Wilson of SDSU was a close second with 17 points.

Despite the turnovers, SDSU turned it around to win 75-64.

With this win, the Jackrabbits claim the top spot in the Summit League with a conference record of 11-2. North Dakota State sits in second with a record of 10-2.

 