SDSU women pull away in 2nd half at Grand Forks

South Dakota State women's basketball claimed a 74-61 Summit League road victory over North Dakota Thursday evening at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 20-8 overall and 12-2 in Summit League play, while UND fell to 14-12, 5-8 Summit League.

A well-balanced SDSU squad had six players score in double figures led by Tylee Irwin with 15 points and a team-best seven boards. Tori Nelson turned in 14 points and pulled down five boards, while Rylie Cascio Jensen and Paiton Burckhard scored 11 points apiece. Seniors Megan Bultsma and Tagyn Larson turned in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Fighting Hawks were led by Kacie Borowicz with 19 points.

The Jacks shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) compared to UND at 45.7 percent (21-of-46). SDSU also held a 30-29 edge in rebounds.

While the Fighting Hawks scored the first points of the game, a 7-0 run, including a Cascio Jensen 3-pointer, put the Jackrabbits ahead 7-2. A Bultsma free throw lifted the Jackrabbits ahead by as many as nine, but a 6-2 run put UND within five to close the quarter.

UND outscored State 17-15 in the second quarter, coming within one point on three occasions, but the SDSU held onto a 31-28 lead at the half.

The Jackrabbits gained momentum out of the break going on a 15-3 run to lead 46-32. Irwin, Cascio Jensen and Burckhard sank three consecutive 3-pointers to give the Jacks its largest lead of 18 midway through the fourth. UND was unable to close the gap as South Dakota State sealed a 74-61 victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 41-27 all-time against North Dakota.

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 10, 2018 against Oral Roberts.

State scored 24 points off of UND's 23 turnovers.

The Jacks pulled down 10 offensive boards, converting on 15 second chance points.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts South Dakota Saturday in the latest South Dakota Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn, matchup. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes tip at 2 p.m. from Frost Arena. SDSU's three seniors will be honored prior to tipoff.

Recap courtesy SDSU Athletics