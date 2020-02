The SDSU wrestling team is undefeated in the month of February and swept valentines weekend at Frost Arena.

Saturday they took on Fresno State and won 26-12.

Sunday night Stanford was in town, but the Jackrabbits were too much as they would go on to win this one too 34-4.

Their last home match is Friday, February 21st at 7 p.m. against North Dakota State.