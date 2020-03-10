SDSU's Bultsma making most of her senior year in Brookings

After scoring nearly 1300 hundred points at Mount Vernon Plankinton, Megan Bultsma was in a class by herself.

Upon arriving at South Dakota State in 2016, she quickly got an education in Division One college basketball.

"It definitely was a shock coming from a smaller school, definitely outsizing everyone I played pretty much. That was a very different experience." Bultsma says.

For the better part of the next three years, Megan saw limited playing time. Though it wasn't the career she had expected, the experience Megan was having wasn't worth trading in on a transfer.

"I think the atmosphere here, it's always been like a family kind of thing, so it's something that I've never wanted to leave. When I wasn't playing it was always then I was focusing on helping to make us better in general. Coming into practice to make those people who do play better." Megan says.

And staying ready if her number was called.

"Developing the skills I needed, changing some of my post moves, like tweaking little things here and there is mainly what helped me get over it. And then a lot of extra conditioning, lifting, getting in shape type of things." Bultsma says.

Which it would be in her final season following an injury to Myah Selland. And Bultsma was ready, scoring nearly 11 points per game during Summit League play....

"It's great to see people grow into their role and have great success. Megan's case is a little more unique and special because she worked so hard as a freshman, sophomore and junior to finally get to this point. A lot of players don't want to do that. A lot of players want instant gratification, instant feedback, and they're not willing to stay with something as long as Megan did." SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

....and ending her career on a high note.

"This has been an amazing experience for me, overall, but this year has been the topper on the cake!" Megan says.