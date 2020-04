Whenever the Jackrabbit football team takes the field next they'll do so without Diamond Evans. The sophomore announced via Twitter late last night that he'll be transferring to FBS Northern Illinois.

Evans made the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer Team as a true freshman cornerback last year with 20 tackles and an interception.

The Illinois native will have to sit out a year per NCAA rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining at NIU.