SDSU's Gus Steiger signs with Cincinnati Reds

Had there been a normal college baseball season and Major League draft, South Dakota State's Gus Steiger likely would have been selected.

Today he got the next best thing.

The Cincinnati Reds announced that they've signed the Jackrabbits shortstop as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The Minnetonka native had a phenomenal three year career in Brookings. In 112 games he batted .319 with 151 hits, 26 doubles, four triples, seven homeruns and 76 RBI. He was second team All-Summit League as a freshman and first team as a sophomore.

Steiger was well on his way to more accolades this year with a .319 average through 14 games before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.

The MLB draft is normally 40 rounds but was cut down to five this year with teams allowed to sign as many undrafted free agents as they want.

It's unclear what Steiger's next step is since there's yet to be any official decision on the fate of affiliated minor league baseball this season and MLB clubs begin training next week to start the season in late July.