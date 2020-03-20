SDSU's Owen King & Alou Dillon Enter Transfer Portal

Though much of their roster will return for the 2020-21 season, a couple scholarships will be open for the South Dakota State men's basketball team as a pair of players appear to be departing

Guard Owen King has entered the transfer portal per Jeff Goodman and Stadium. After seeing action in 33 games and averaging four points per game, the native of Caledonia had his playing time cut in half during his sophomore season, and his brother Noah, who was set to join him next year, de-committed in January.

King joins redshirt sophomore Alou Dillon who announced his intent to transfer on Tuesday. Dillon averaged 3.5 points in 24 games off the bench.