SDSU's Zachary Boyd Claims Summit One Meter Diving Championship

The South Dakota State swimming and diving teams remain in third place after day three of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

The women have a score total of 376.5, only 25 behind second-place South Dakota (401.5). The third-place men's score sits at 420, also trailing USD (503).

Zach Boyd won gold in the 1-meter dive as the Jackrabbit men sweep the championship diving events. Mitch Raihle took silver in the event to nab SDSU the top-two spots.

"I'm so proud of the men's divers today," said diving coach Elyse Brouillette. "They were consistent and level-headed throughout finals and they finished strong. It was exciting to have three divers in the finals and for them to finish off the meet so well."

Alyssa Eckstein swam a 4:23.52 in the 400 IM, shattering her own previously held school record of 4:27.03. The freshman medaled twice on the day, earning silver in the 400 IM and bronze in the 100 breast.

Both the men and women earned hardware in the 400 medley relay, each placing third.

Women

Eckstein placed second in the 400 IM while Ashley Theobald swam a career-best 4:31.65 to place seventh. Kristen Davis finished 11th in consolation and Ocon finished 15th in a career-best 4:40.08.

In the 200 free, Emily Pincus placed sixth in 1:51.08. In consolations, Madison Sarantakos placed 14th (1:59.86), Megan Schulte 15th (1:54.99) and Daniela Santillan 16th (1:55.10). All four Jackrabbits recorded career-best times in the event.

Samantha Frigard swam a 1:05.88 to place seventh in the 100 breast behind Eckstein's third-place finish. Kady Harris finished 11th in consolations with a time of 1:06.78.

In the 100 back, Tiffany Nguyen (59.04) and Lily Schimke (59.39) placed seventh and eighth, respectively. Rori Conners added a 16th place finish in consolations.

Relay

The women's 'A' team (Schimke, Eckstein, Davis, Pincus) placed third in the 400 medley relay in 3:48.57 to earn bronze.

Men

Quenton Steffen swam a career-best 4:04.27 in the 400 IM, placing fourth while Austin Pham finished seventh in 4:07.86. Jacob Sutej placed 15th in 4:11.09.

In the 200 Free, Alex Kraft placed eighth in a career-best 1:40.48. In consolations, Cody Watkins (1:41.73) placed 13th and Will Bierschbach (1:44.10) placed 16th.

Gavin Wheeler finished sixth in the 100 Breast with a career-best 56.42. Steffen placed 10th in consolations (57.27).

Henry Skinner (51.27) and Jared Miller (52.24) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100 back. In consolations, Caleb Harthoorn swam a career-best 51.63 to place 10th and Josh Wuflestad finished 12th in 52.37.

Diving

The Jacks placed first and second in the men's 1-meter dive with Boyd (315.60) taking gold and Raihle (308.40) winning silver. Spencer Fritze finished seventh with a score of 252.95.

Relay

In the 400 medley relay, the men's 'A' squad (Miller, Wheeler, Damon Venner, Skinner) swam a 3:22.93 to place third.

Up Next

The Jacks return for the fourth and final day of the championships Saturday with swimming prelims beginning at 10 a.m., diving prelims at 1 p.m. and final events at 5 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS