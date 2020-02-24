SDSU's super sophs hit 5 straight from half court

Last week the SDSU women were in Grand Forks to take on the Fighting Hawks, a game they won Thursday night.

But it was what happened during the shoot around that went viral and gave the team even more national recognition. They take half court shots at the end of shoot-arounds and challenge the coaches to a year long competition. I'd say that the players might have an insurmountable lead after what 5 sophomores did.

Sydney Stapleton, Addison Hirschman, Paiton Burckhard, Jordan Ferrand and Lindsey Theuninck did the unthinkable by draining 5 straight from half-court. And by the time it got to Lindsey. the pressure was immense. "Well, I didn't want to be the first one to screw it up, so I was freaking out. This is a lot of pressure, but when I made it, I completely backed out. It was so cool. We were all freaking out, screaming, it was awesome..."

And people all over the world have enjoyed watching not only the shot-making but also their reactions thanks to social media!