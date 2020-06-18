SENIOR SALUTE: De Smet had a pair of championship worthy teams

It's time for another Senior Salute to honor teams whose season came to an early end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight we recognize a pair of teams at one school who could've brought home a pair of state titles.

That's something the De Smet girl's basketball team did in 2019 when they claimed the State B championship. The Bulldogs were a threat to repeat this year, going 22-4 and knocking off third seed Faulkton 50-45 in the final game of this year's state tournament before it was cancelled.

It was a group that relished the title of defending champion and lived for big moments.

And the school certainly had a chance to pull off the rare championship sweep, with their boy's basketball team the top seed heading into the State B Tournament with a 21-2 record. Though they'll have top scorer Kalen Garry and several other players back next year for another crack it, Andrew Holland, Baylor Beck and Dom Hansen played their final games in Bulldog uniforms.

The girls say goodbye to four seniors-Autumn Wilkinson, Emily Martens, Michelle Weise and Reyna Beck. Our congratulations and Senior Salute to the basketball teams of De Smet.