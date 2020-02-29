STATE A WRESTLING: Hutmacher Goes Out On Top, Stevens Wins Team Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Nash Hutmacher ended one of the greatest prep wrestling careers in South Dakota history in fitting fashion.
With his 73rd consecutive pin.
Hutmacher pinned Brookings' Gus Miller at 1:29 to conclude the State A Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at the Premier Center. The Chamberlain senior will play football at Nebraska beginning next year.
Rapid City Stevens edged Brandon Valley for the team title.
Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction! Team standings and full results are below.
STATE A WRESTLING
TEAM STANDINGS
1. RC Stevens (159)
2. Brandon Valley (158)
3. Watertown (154.5)
4. Pierre (116)
5. RC Central (104)
Individual Results
A-106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
2nd Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
3rd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
4th Place - Blake Judson of Pierre TF Riggs
5th Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
6th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
7th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis Brown
8th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 45-3, So. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-2, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 44-6, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre TF Riggs) 37-13, So. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Weston Everson (Watertown) 31-20, Fr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
Evan Osborn (Sturgis Brown) 29-13, Jr. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 39-22, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central
2nd Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown
3rd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
4th Place - Truman Stoller of Madison
5th Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton
6th Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
7th Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
8th Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown
1st Place Match
Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 43-0, Sr. over Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 39-6, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 40-8, Fr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 38-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 29-5, So. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 30-14, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 29-13, Jr. over Connor Hanson (Watertown) 26-18, So. (Dec 11-4)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Larson of RC Central
2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of SF Lincoln
3rd Place - Sam Olson of Madison
4th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
5th Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis Brown
6th Place - Brayden Siemonsma of West Central
7th Place - Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain
8th Place - Kahlor Hindman of Pierre TF Riggs
1st Place Match
Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-4, Jr. over Alex Mentzer (SF Lincoln) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Sam Olson (Madison) 34-5, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 39-12, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Kelton Olson (Sturgis Brown) 37-8, So. over Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 34-15, Sr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 31-14, So. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre TF Riggs) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Fischer of Milbank
2nd Place - Riley Hollingshead of Sf Roosevelt
3rd Place - Darien Malone of RC Stevens
4th Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
5th Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
6th Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
7th Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
8th Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre TF Riggs
1st Place Match
Eli Fischer (Milbank) 30-4, Sr. over Riley Hollingshead (Sf Roosevelt) 34-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 49-5, Sr. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 28-5, Jr. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 41-19, So. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 33-15, Fr. (Inj. 1:57)
7th Place Match
Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 34-10, 8th. over Deegan Houska (Pierre TF Riggs) 33-20, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ty Althoff of Watertown
2nd Place - Riley Williams of Lennox
3rd Place - Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
4th Place - Beau Beavers of O`Gorman
5th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
6th Place - Blessing Taniah of SF Washington
7th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown
8th Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
Ty Althoff (Watertown) 42-1, Sr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 40-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-7, Jr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 42-8, So. over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 32-17, So. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 32-14, So. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 41-18, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish
2nd Place - Declan Malone of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Kyler Bauder of Mitchell
4th Place - Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
5th Place - Tyson Johnson of Pierre TF Riggs
6th Place - Kadyn Kraye of RC Central
7th Place - Aaron Ideker of O`Gorman
8th Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
1st Place Match
Max Sailor (Spearfish) 33-3, Jr. over Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 37-9, Sr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Tyson Johnson (Pierre TF Riggs) 37-15, Jr. over Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 53-16, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
Aaron Ideker (O`Gorman) 41-10, Sr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
2nd Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central
3rd Place - Cade Hinkle of Pierre TF Riggs
4th Place - Peyton Johnston of Watertown
5th Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
6th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens
7th Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
8th Place - Robby Edberg of West Central
1st Place Match
Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 46-0, Sr. over TJ Morrison (RC Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Cade Hinkle (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-7, Sr. over Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 35-9, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 35-21, Jr. (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match
Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 25-12, So. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 26-23, Jr. (Dec 14-7)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Kadoun of Sf Roosevelt
2nd Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
3rd Place - Jack Van Camp of Pierre TF Riggs
4th Place - Brayden Burrus of RC Central
5th Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis Brown
6th Place - Ryan McGinnis of Mitchell
7th Place - Landry Knight of West Central
8th Place - Mac Young of Watertown
1st Place Match
Eli Kadoun (Sf Roosevelt) 42-2, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Jack Van Camp (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-9, Sr. over Brayden Burrus (RC Central) 42-26, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
Brett Konst (Sturgis Brown) 33-15, Sr. over Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
Landry Knight (West Central) 40-10, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 36-12, So. (Dec 6-5)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens
2nd Place - Colby Mennis of Madison
3rd Place - Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
4th Place - Remington Rossow of Chamberlain
5th Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
6th Place - Lexan Thorson of Watertown
7th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
8th Place - Garrett Mitzel of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 47-0, Sr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 38-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 42-6, Sr. over Remington Rossow (Chamberlain) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 36-13, Fr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 35-13, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
Landin Winter (RC Central) 36-20, So. over Garrett Mitzel (Aberdeen Central) 24-18, Sr. (MD 10-2)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron
2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central
4th Place - Sam Stroup of Watertown
5th Place - Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
6th Place - Gage Carr of Dell Rapids
7th Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
8th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
1st Place Match
Tyson Lien (Huron) 32-7, Jr. over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 42-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 56-5, Sr. over Sam Stroup (Watertown) 36-10, Sr. (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match
Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 37-12, Sr. over Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 4:59)
7th Place Match
Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 15-8, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 29-20, Fr. (MD 11-2)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
2nd Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
3rd Place - Jayden Hartford of Watertown
4th Place - Jasiah Thompson of Chamberlain
5th Place - Toby Schneck of Milbank
6th Place - True Synhorst of RC Stevens
7th Place - Blake Larsen of Huron
8th Place - Trevor Sagness of SF Washington
1st Place Match
Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-1, So. over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 27-5, So. (MD 18-6)
3rd Place Match
Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 40-3, Sr. over Jasiah Thompson (Chamberlain) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 0:58)
5th Place Match
Toby Schneck (Milbank) 25-14, Jr. over True Synhorst (RC Stevens) 25-21, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
7th Place Match
Blake Larsen (Huron) 27-15, Sr. over Trevor Sagness (SF Washington) 33-16, Sr. (Fall 3:56)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
2nd Place - Regan Bollweg of Pierre TF Riggs
3rd Place - Collin Becker of Dakota Valley
4th Place - JT Panning of Tea Area
5th Place - Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central
6th Place - Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
7th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish
8th Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 35-6, Jr. over Regan Bollweg (Pierre TF Riggs) 38-6, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 14-3, Sr. over JT Panning (Tea Area) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 34-14, Sr. over Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 31-17, Jr. (Fall 2:42)
7th Place Match
Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 42-13, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 35-14, So. (Dec 9-3)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Owen Warren of Yankton
4th Place - Lincoln Stahl of Watertown
5th Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish
6th Place - Kobe Culver of Vermillion
7th Place - Wyatt Winter of Mitchell
8th Place - Zane Wilson of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-2, 8th. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 21-9, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
3rd Place Match
Owen Warren (Yankton) 35-3, So. over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 47-7, Sr. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 32-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 32-14, Jr. over Zane Wilson (Sf Roosevelt) 25-24, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain
2nd Place - Gus Miller of Brookings
3rd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
4th Place - Preston Taylor of Pierre TF Riggs
5th Place - Caleb Dagel of Sf Roosevelt
6th Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche
7th Place - Sam Lembcke of Brandon Valley
8th Place - Waylon Marshall of Todd County
1st Place Match
Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 42-0, Sr. over Gus Miller (Brookings) 15-1, Sr. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Beau Foote (Mitchell) 23-5, So. over Preston Taylor (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-11, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Caleb Dagel (Sf Roosevelt) 37-10, Sr. over Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 30-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
Sam Lembcke (Brandon Valley) 27-12, Sr. over Waylon Marshall (Todd County) 30-10, Sr. (Fall 2:26)