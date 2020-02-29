STATE A WRESTLING: Hutmacher Goes Out On Top, Stevens Wins Team Title

Nash Hutmacher ended one of the greatest prep wrestling careers in South Dakota history in fitting fashion.

With his 73rd consecutive pin.

Hutmacher pinned Brookings' Gus Miller at 1:29 to conclude the State A Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at the Premier Center. The Chamberlain senior will play football at Nebraska beginning next year.

Rapid City Stevens edged Brandon Valley for the team title.

STATE A WRESTLING

TEAM STANDINGS

1. RC Stevens (159)

2. Brandon Valley (158)

3. Watertown (154.5)

4. Pierre (116)

5. RC Central (104)

Individual Results

A-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area

2nd Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens

4th Place - Blake Judson of Pierre TF Riggs

5th Place - Weston Everson of Watertown

6th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

7th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis Brown

8th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 45-3, So. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-2, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 44-6, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre TF Riggs) 37-13, So. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 31-20, Fr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

Evan Osborn (Sturgis Brown) 29-13, Jr. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 39-22, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

4th Place - Truman Stoller of Madison

5th Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton

6th Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

7th Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids

8th Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown

1st Place Match

Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 43-0, Sr. over Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 39-6, So. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 40-8, Fr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 38-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 29-5, So. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 30-14, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 29-13, Jr. over Connor Hanson (Watertown) 26-18, So. (Dec 11-4)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Larson of RC Central

2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of SF Lincoln

3rd Place - Sam Olson of Madison

4th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis Brown

6th Place - Brayden Siemonsma of West Central

7th Place - Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain

8th Place - Kahlor Hindman of Pierre TF Riggs

1st Place Match

Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-4, Jr. over Alex Mentzer (SF Lincoln) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Sam Olson (Madison) 34-5, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 39-12, So. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Kelton Olson (Sturgis Brown) 37-8, So. over Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 34-15, Sr. (Fall 4:50)

7th Place Match

Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 31-14, So. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre TF Riggs) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Fischer of Milbank

2nd Place - Riley Hollingshead of Sf Roosevelt

3rd Place - Darien Malone of RC Stevens

4th Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids

5th Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

6th Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

7th Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

8th Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre TF Riggs

1st Place Match

Eli Fischer (Milbank) 30-4, Sr. over Riley Hollingshead (Sf Roosevelt) 34-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 49-5, Sr. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 28-5, Jr. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 41-19, So. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 33-15, Fr. (Inj. 1:57)

7th Place Match

Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 34-10, 8th. over Deegan Houska (Pierre TF Riggs) 33-20, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ty Althoff of Watertown

2nd Place - Riley Williams of Lennox

3rd Place - Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain

4th Place - Beau Beavers of O`Gorman

5th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish

6th Place - Blessing Taniah of SF Washington

7th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown

8th Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Ty Althoff (Watertown) 42-1, Sr. over Riley Williams (Lennox) 40-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-7, Jr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 42-8, So. over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 32-17, So. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 32-14, So. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 41-18, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish

2nd Place - Declan Malone of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Kyler Bauder of Mitchell

4th Place - Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

5th Place - Tyson Johnson of Pierre TF Riggs

6th Place - Kadyn Kraye of RC Central

7th Place - Aaron Ideker of O`Gorman

8th Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings

1st Place Match

Max Sailor (Spearfish) 33-3, Jr. over Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 37-9, Sr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Tyson Johnson (Pierre TF Riggs) 37-15, Jr. over Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 53-16, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match

Aaron Ideker (O`Gorman) 41-10, Sr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central

3rd Place - Cade Hinkle of Pierre TF Riggs

4th Place - Peyton Johnston of Watertown

5th Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens

7th Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell

8th Place - Robby Edberg of West Central

1st Place Match

Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 46-0, Sr. over TJ Morrison (RC Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Cade Hinkle (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-7, Sr. over Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 35-9, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 35-21, Jr. (MD 11-2)

7th Place Match

Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 25-12, So. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 26-23, Jr. (Dec 14-7)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Kadoun of Sf Roosevelt

2nd Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Jack Van Camp of Pierre TF Riggs

4th Place - Brayden Burrus of RC Central

5th Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis Brown

6th Place - Ryan McGinnis of Mitchell

7th Place - Landry Knight of West Central

8th Place - Mac Young of Watertown

1st Place Match

Eli Kadoun (Sf Roosevelt) 42-2, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Jack Van Camp (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-9, Sr. over Brayden Burrus (RC Central) 42-26, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

Brett Konst (Sturgis Brown) 33-15, Sr. over Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Landry Knight (West Central) 40-10, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 36-12, So. (Dec 6-5)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens

2nd Place - Colby Mennis of Madison

3rd Place - Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Remington Rossow of Chamberlain

5th Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

6th Place - Lexan Thorson of Watertown

7th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central

8th Place - Garrett Mitzel of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 47-0, Sr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 38-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 42-6, Sr. over Remington Rossow (Chamberlain) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 36-13, Fr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 35-13, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match

Landin Winter (RC Central) 36-20, So. over Garrett Mitzel (Aberdeen Central) 24-18, Sr. (MD 10-2)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron

2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central

4th Place - Sam Stroup of Watertown

5th Place - Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Gage Carr of Dell Rapids

7th Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell

8th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central

1st Place Match

Tyson Lien (Huron) 32-7, Jr. over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 42-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 56-5, Sr. over Sam Stroup (Watertown) 36-10, Sr. (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 37-12, Sr. over Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 4:59)

7th Place Match

Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 15-8, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 29-20, Fr. (MD 11-2)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

3rd Place - Jayden Hartford of Watertown

4th Place - Jasiah Thompson of Chamberlain

5th Place - Toby Schneck of Milbank

6th Place - True Synhorst of RC Stevens

7th Place - Blake Larsen of Huron

8th Place - Trevor Sagness of SF Washington

1st Place Match

Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-1, So. over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 27-5, So. (MD 18-6)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 40-3, Sr. over Jasiah Thompson (Chamberlain) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 0:58)

5th Place Match

Toby Schneck (Milbank) 25-14, Jr. over True Synhorst (RC Stevens) 25-21, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

7th Place Match

Blake Larsen (Huron) 27-15, Sr. over Trevor Sagness (SF Washington) 33-16, Sr. (Fall 3:56)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Regan Bollweg of Pierre TF Riggs

3rd Place - Collin Becker of Dakota Valley

4th Place - JT Panning of Tea Area

5th Place - Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central

6th Place - Connor Wirtjes of Watertown

7th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish

8th Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 35-6, Jr. over Regan Bollweg (Pierre TF Riggs) 38-6, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 14-3, Sr. over JT Panning (Tea Area) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 34-14, Sr. over Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 31-17, Jr. (Fall 2:42)

7th Place Match

Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 42-13, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 35-14, So. (Dec 9-3)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Owen Warren of Yankton

4th Place - Lincoln Stahl of Watertown

5th Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish

6th Place - Kobe Culver of Vermillion

7th Place - Wyatt Winter of Mitchell

8th Place - Zane Wilson of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-2, 8th. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 21-9, Jr. (Fall 3:37)

3rd Place Match

Owen Warren (Yankton) 35-3, So. over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 47-7, Sr. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 32-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 32-14, Jr. over Zane Wilson (Sf Roosevelt) 25-24, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain

2nd Place - Gus Miller of Brookings

3rd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell

4th Place - Preston Taylor of Pierre TF Riggs

5th Place - Caleb Dagel of Sf Roosevelt

6th Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche

7th Place - Sam Lembcke of Brandon Valley

8th Place - Waylon Marshall of Todd County

1st Place Match

Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 42-0, Sr. over Gus Miller (Brookings) 15-1, Sr. (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match

Beau Foote (Mitchell) 23-5, So. over Preston Taylor (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-11, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Caleb Dagel (Sf Roosevelt) 37-10, Sr. over Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 30-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

Sam Lembcke (Brandon Valley) 27-12, Sr. over Waylon Marshall (Todd County) 30-10, Sr. (Fall 2:26)