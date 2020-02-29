STATE B WRESTLING: Canton Finishes Historic Team Championship Run

The Canton C-Hawks solidified themselves as one of the best wrestling teams in South Dakota high school history.

In winning their third consecutive team title (and fourth in five years) the C-Hawks broke Sturgis scoring record of 222 points, tallying 240.5.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full results are below:

STATE B WRESTLING

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Canton (240.5)

2. Winner (173)

3. Redfield (92.5)

4. Burke/Gregory (88.5)

5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (88)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer

2nd Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake

3rd Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

4th Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

5th Place - Mason Whitley of Redfield Area

6th Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area

8th Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (Custer) 27-1, So. over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 41-6, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3))

3rd Place Match

Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 26-10, Fr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 44-3, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Mason Whitley (Redfield Area) 35-13, Fr. over Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-9, 8th. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 32-11, Fr. over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 36-15, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

2nd Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area

3rd Place - Dragr Monson of Groton Area

4th Place - Bryson Muirhead of Lyman

5th Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area

6th Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place - Riley Whitley of Redfield Area

8th Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

1st Place Match

Andy Meyer (Canton) 42-5, So. over Cael Larson (Webster Area) 38-10, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-8, Jr. over Bryson Muirhead (Lyman) 48-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 36-11, So. over Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 37-14, 7th. (Fall 1:36)

7th Place Match

Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 20-3, Sr. over Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-17, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Weber of Parkston

2nd Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

3rd Place - Lance Soukup of Wagner

4th Place - Gage Martinmaas of Faulkton Area

5th Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

6th Place - Kale Ask of Canton

7th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County

8th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

1st Place Match

Riley Weber (Parkston) 34-6, Sr. over Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 40-1, Fr. (Fall 5:52)

3rd Place Match

Lance Soukup (Wagner) 35-6, Sr. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-13, So. over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

7th Place Match

Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 37-9, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 24-12, 8th. (Fall 2:59)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area

2nd Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

3rd Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

4th Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake

6th Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell

7th Place - Riley Genzlinger of Howard

8th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area

1st Place Match

Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 47-2, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 20-3, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 42-10, Fr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 48-9, 8th. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-13, So. over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 25-14, So. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 45-11, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 25-10, So. (Fall 4:21)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Braden Sehr of Canton

2nd Place - Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area

3rd Place - Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place - Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard

5th Place - Jacob Steiger of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place - Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

7th Place - Jared Harris of Bennett County

8th Place - Isiah Grimm of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Braden Sehr (Canton) 46-2, Jr. over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 45-1, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 46-7, Sr. over Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 46-9, Sr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 24-17, Jr. (Dec 12-5)

7th Place Match

Jared Harris (Bennett County) 42-9, Sr. over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 0:54)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kellyn March of Canton

2nd Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area

3rd Place - Lane Miller of Howard

4th Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

5th Place - Alec Dobson of Kingsbury County

6th Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

7th Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area

8th Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Kellyn March (Canton) 52-0, Sr. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 39-9, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Lane Miller (Howard) 49-7, Jr. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 40-15, Fr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 38-11, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-13, Jr. (Fall 1:38)

7th Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 37-9, 8th. over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 34-18, Sr. (MD 9-1)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton

3rd Place - Mace Plucker of Parker

4th Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area

5th Place - Mason Fey of Redfield Area

6th Place - Chihaya Yamamoto of Red Cloud

7th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County

8th Place - Brennan Hanes of Custer

1st Place Match

Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 34-0, Sr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 45-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:52 (18-3))

3rd Place Match

Mace Plucker (Parker) 46-14, Sr. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 38-17, Fr. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 46-6, So. over Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 44-12, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

Mason Heath (Bennett County) 32-26, Fr. over Brennan Hanes (Custer) 35-16, Sr. (Fall 3:53)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton

2nd Place - Trevor Peters of Winner Area

3rd Place - Frank Even of Burke/Gregory

4th Place - Preston Nedved of Wagner

5th Place - Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - John Callies of Howard

7th Place - Irail Griffin of Custer

8th Place - Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 44-4, Jr. over Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 45-3, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match

Frank Even (Burke/Gregory) 36-6, Sr. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-12, Sr. over John Callies (Howard) 40-14, So. (Dec 10-6)

7th Place Match

Irail Griffin (Custer) 41-12, Sr. over Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sam Kruger of Winner Area

2nd Place - Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place - Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place - Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area

5th Place - Weston Ireland of Bennett County

6th Place - Jacob Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place - Hugh Groves of Faith

8th Place - Kaden Laubach of Canton

1st Place Match

Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 37-0, Jr. over Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 37-12, Jr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 40-3, So. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 30-9, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 45-10, Sr. over Jacob Cheeseman (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Hugh Groves (Faith) 30-13, Sr. over Kaden Laubach (Canton) 27-9, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

2nd Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer

3rd Place - Hunter Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

4th Place - Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area

6th Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place - Finn Hanson of Burke/Gregory

8th Place - Gavin Holland of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 46-1, Sr. over Micaiah Grace (Custer) 45-6, Sr. (Fall 3:32)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 34-4, Sr. over Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 39-8, So. over Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-16, So. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

Finn Hanson (Burke/Gregory) 35-12, Sr. over Gavin Holland (Kingsbury County) 29-7, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

2nd Place - Gage Carter of Faulkton Area

3rd Place - Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

4th Place - Joey Wheeler of Potter County

5th Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Isaac Feldhaus of Howard

7th Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

8th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

1st Place Match

Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 25-6, Sr. over Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 42-3, Sr. over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 34-10, Sr. (SV-1 10-8)

5th Place Match

Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-10, Jr. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 35-14, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 16-4, Fr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 41-19, Fr. (MD 11-2)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cullen Rutten of Canton

2nd Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

3rd Place - Tanner Even of Parker

4th Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

5th Place - Sam Adams of Harding County

6th Place - Cade Shoemaker of Webster Area

7th Place - Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place - Carter Heinz of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle

1st Place Match

Cullen Rutten (Canton) 41-6, Sr. over Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 23-1, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Tanner Even (Parker) 47-3, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 0:41)

5th Place Match

Sam Adams (Harding County) 46-6, Sr. over Cade Shoemaker (Webster Area) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 4:45)

7th Place Match

Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-12, Sr. over Carter Heinz (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - KJ St. Pierre of Wagner

2nd Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton

3rd Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

4th Place - Preston Norrid of Winner Area

5th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

6th Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman

7th Place - Ethan Engen of Viborg-Hurley

8th Place - Grady Fey of Redfield Area

1st Place Match

KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 35-0, Sr. over Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 42-3, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 44-7, So. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 35-7, Jr. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 38-13, Jr. (Fall 1:08)

7th Place Match

Ethan Engen (Viborg-Hurley) 35-10, Sr. over Grady Fey (Redfield Area) 27-15, 8th. (Fall 4:12)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Micah DeBoer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

2nd Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area

3rd Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Zach Richardson of Canton

5th Place - Colin Reif of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Joey Hubsch of Webster Area

7th Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson

8th Place - Dylan Endres of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-8, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 19-4, So. (TB-1 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 42-3, Sr. over Zach Richardson (Canton) 37-6, Jr. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

Colin Reif (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-10, Sr. over Joey Hubsch (Webster Area) 35-8, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-10, Jr. over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 25-20, Jr. (Fall 2:34)