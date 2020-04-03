STM's Timmer Verbals To SDSU Women, Sioux Valley's Nielson To Northern Men

St. Thomas More junior Haleigh Timmer announced via Twitter today that she's verbally committed to play college basketball at South Dakota State.

The 5'11'' All-State guard leads the Cavaliers with just under 23 points per game while also averaging six and a half rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

On the men's side, Sioux Valley's Max Nielson had an eye-popping senior season which has him jumping from the NAIA to NCAA Division Two.

Nielson, who had earlier in the year committed to Dakota State, announced today via Twitter that he had re-opened his recruiting and will be joining Northern State.

Max averaged 17 points per game this season and in his career has more than 1300 points and 500 assists for the Cossacks.