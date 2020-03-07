SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Coyote Women Overwhelm Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota women's basketball routed Omaha 99-40, setting a record for the most points the program has ever scored in a tournament game, in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists. Junior guard Monica Arens pitched in 16 points while going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field. Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied 14 points, also going 5-of-5 from the floor, along with eight boards. Junior guard Chloe Lamb was the fourth Coyote in double-figures with 11 points.

"We were locked in and really executed well on both ends from the start of this game," said South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "It is sometimes really hard to be sharp after a week off, but our young ladies responded to the challenge really well.

"We now have to rest up and get prepared for our next opponent on Monday. Be sure to invite a friend and wear red as we paint the Premier Center red during this tournament!"

South Dakota (28-2) led 31-9 after the first quarter and 64-18 at the half. The Coyotes were shooting 61.8 percent at the break and made eight of their first nine 3-point attempts. Duffy, Arens and Sjerven were all in double-figures at the half.

The Coyotes finished at 50.7 percent (34-of-67) from the field overall and 56.5 percent (13-of-23) from three. Omaha (7-23) shot 25.5 percent (14-of-55) in the game and made 1-of-12 3-pointers.

South Dakota's offense was blazing from the start, scoring on their first four possessions to lead 9-2 in the first two minutes. The Coyotes then went on a 15-1 run to close out the first quarter.

Another 11-0 run early in the second quarter pushed the differential to 34 points.

All of South Dakota's starters played seven minutes or less in the second half as the Coyote bench got a chance to shine. Freshman Macy Guebert led the group in scoring with eight points, while sophomore Regan Sankey added six more.

The Coyotes outscored the Mavericks 42-18 in the paint and capitalized with 26 second-chance points on 17 offensive boards. Sjerven grabbed five of those offensive rebounds.

Saturday also marked the 100th career game for Lamb and Arens.

South Dakota advances to the Summit League Tournament semifinals for the seventh time in eight years. The Coyotes play the winner of tomorrow's Oral Roberts and Western Illinois quarterfinal. The semifinals are scheduled for Monday at noon.

