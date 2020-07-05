Saints take rubber game and opening series from Canaries

Damek Tomscha knocked his first home run of the season, but the Birds fell 7-4 in rubber game of the three-game series against the St. Paul Saints.

For the second straight game the Saints jumped out the an early advantage plating three runs in the second inning making the score 3-0.

St. Paul added another run in third and the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0 in favor of the visitors before the Birds countered in the bottom of the fifth.

Sioux Falls cut the deficit to 5-3 by way of a bases loaded two-run single off the bat of Andrew Ely scoring Mike Hart and Ryan Brett. Logan Landon followed him with an RBI single of his own that plated Matthew Morales.

The Saints added a big insurance run in the top of the sixth to stretch the lead to 6-3.

Damek Tomscha blasted a two-out home run over the left field wall to trim the deficit back to two at 6-4.

St. Paul added one more huge insurance run in the top of the ninth making the score 7-4 Saints. Thats how the ballgame would finish at the Birdcage resulting in a first series win for the Saints.

Saints starter Mike Devine earned his first win of the year. Jake Zokan took his first loss of the season.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Saints meet for the first game of a new three game series on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05pm. Sam Bragg will take the ball for Sioux Falls; Ryan Zimmerman get the start for St. Paul. Birds fans can find links to listen and watch the games on sfcanaries.com.

-RECAP COURTESY SF CANARIES