Sanford Health to help PGA Tours with COVID 19 testing

The P-G-A Tour is starting back next week and they needed someone to do the COVID 19 testing...

We're talking testing of the players, caddies and tournament personnel for the PGA Tour, the Champions Tour which is the Sanford International in September and even the Korn Ferry Tour...

Enter Sanford Health thanks to Andy North... and some very big news for Micah Aberson and his crew because they will be providing all testing for the 3 tours... Including our biggie in Sioux Falls...

Aberson says: :"We're awfully excited for the Sanford International. It actually played a role in our ability to partner with the PGA Tour. Andy North, who's on our Board of Trustees and a good friend of our organization happened to be in a meeting with some tour officials, heard that as part of their return to competitive golf strategy that they would be requiring testing for all the players and caddies. He called up and one thing led to another and it allowed us to get to a point where we could announce this partnership in a more official capacity with the tour..."

Sanford Health will have 3 mobile testing units deployed across the country... They will arrive the Saturday before that tournament and stay until Thursday when play begins before leaving for the next destination...