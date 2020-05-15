Sanford International Plans To Proceed As Scheduled

In two years the Sanford International has become the top drawing sporting event in South Dakota.

And, as of now, the COVID-19 Pandemic will not stop it's third go-around.

Tournament organizers announced today that the International will proceed as scheduled for September 7th through the 13th at Minnehaha Country Club.

Saying they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments as neccessary, several new protections and precuations will be taken this year:

-Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas.

-Additional food safety protocols including eliminating self-serve buffets, increased pre-packaged options, and encouraging cashless transactions.

-Hospitality venues cleaned and sanitized regularly. Re-configuring seating to encourage social distancing measures.

-Shuttles sanitized after every drop off. Additional shuttles provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment.

“We continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR Champions and Sanford Health in preparation to conduct the safest possible event for our community,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International, in a press release. “We look forward to bringing everyone back together and putting on a first-class tournament while continuing to make a positive economic and charitable impact in Sioux Falls and the region.”

“We are confident that with the guidance from our team of experts at Sanford Health, the Sanford International can be held safely and responsibly,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford in Sioux Falls, in a press release. “This event has done a wonderful job of bringing people together the past two years, and we are looking forward to leading the way in helping our community return to some normalcy and enjoyment.”