Sanford Pentagon awarded girls state basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

Back in January the South Dakota high School Activities Association voted to host the 2021 Girls AA State Basketball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

Though the facility is still a year away from hosting that event the SDHSAA has apparently seen all it needs to because today they awarded the Pentagon two more girls state basketball tournaments.

From March 9-11 in 2023 the Pentagon will host the State A championships. The following year, March 7-9, they will once again host the girls AA tournament.

Next year will mark a return to the separate state tournament models. AA had combined their boys and girls state tournaments since 2016. Class A began doing the same in 2019 which was right around the same time the SDHSAA's basketball advisory committee recommended, and eventually passed, a return to the old format.