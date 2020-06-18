Sanford Pentagon to host four straight weeks of MMA fights in July

The Sanford Pentagon will host four consecutive weeks of MMA events beginning July 10 with cards from Legacy Fighting Alliance, each featuring an LFA world title fight. The main cards will air worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 8 p.m. CT.

The events will not be open to the public at this time, and only essential LFA, venue and athletic commission staff will be allowed in Heritage Court Arena.

Sanford Health will leverage its strength as a health care system to accommodate the fights, following strict medical guidelines to ensure the safety of those involved. LFA has implemented a five-page health and safety document based on UFC standards that will establish and guide protocols for upcoming events. All fighters will take a COVID-19 test, and all personnel will be screened for temperature and asked a series of health questions prior to entering the Pentagon. All personnel will also be required to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“We have the unique ability to help bring sports back in a safe and responsible way,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “From the onset of the pandemic, our team has lead the way in developing and implementing solutions to not only keep athletes active and ready for competition, but also ensure they feel 100-percent safe when they re-enter our facilities.”

"I am excited to announce that LFA will be returning with live weekly MMA events in July," stated LFA CEO Ed Soares. "We brought the first sanctioned MMA event to the state of South Dakota six summers ago and have a great working relationship with the South Dakota Athletic Commission and the Sanford Pentagon. This will allow us to set up a safe environment for our fighters and staff, while implementing strict Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and safeguards to control and ensure a healthy LFA residency on our fight campus in Sioux Falls. Starting on July 10th, we will host four events in four weeks with each event featuring an LFA world title fight."

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted various mixed martial arts events since 2014, including Bellator 204 in August 2018 and multiple RFA/LFA cards. More than a dozen fighters who have competed at the Pentagon have gone on to fight for Bellator or UFC.

Main Event Schedule

July 10 – LFA 84: Justin Gonzales (10-0) vs. Jake Childers (8-0) - Featherweight world title

July 17 – LFA 85: Sam Hughes (4-0) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (4-1) - Strawweight world title

July 24 – LF86: Greg Fischer (10-1) vs. Jimmy Flick (13-5) - Flyweight world title

July 31 – LFA 87: Bryce Logan (11-4) vs. Jacob Rosales (12-5) - Lightweight world title

In 2017, RFA and Legacy FC merged to form LFA, the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts. The combined forces of LFA launched the careers of over 180 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. In 2018, the promotion joined the Imperial Family Companies group (formerly London Trust Media). In 2019, the promotion announced a broadcast partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS®.

