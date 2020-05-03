Schetnan Excited & Confident She Can Play Two Sports At Louisville

In an era of sports specialization, along with increasing demands on student athletes in college, there have been fewer playing two sports in Division One.

Washington's Sydni Schetnan might buck that trend.

The junior opened a lot of eyes both on the AAU trail and at Washington HIgh school where she's starred in both volleyball and basketball. That led to an offer from Louisville of the ACC to play both sports, and Sydni is eager to prove she can do it.

We'll have more on Schetnan, including how she almost gave up on playing basketball, tomorrow when we feature her as our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.