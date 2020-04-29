Schetnan to play 2 sports at Louisville

Sydni Schetnan of the Washington Warriors will be competing in 2 sports at Louisville where she plans to play both basketball and volleyball... The talented junior's favorite sport was always volleyball where she is a force on the front line with her size and athletic ability...

But last summer during an A-A-U tournament she opened the eyes of major college coaches and as a result, she's going to get the chance to do both sports... She had 75 blocks last season for Jamie Parrish in girls basketball... And she averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds a game in hoops...

Keep in mind that Louisville is a top 5 program in basketball... That's where she will start in her freshman year and she will red-shirt in volleyball... thus giving her a 5th season in that sport...Phekron Kong of the Warriors will also play volleyball at Louisville.